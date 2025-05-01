Nainar Nagendran denies alliance talks with Vijay’s TVK

Kancheepuram, May 1: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu President Nainar Nagendran on Wednesday dismissed speculation regarding a possible alliance between the BJP and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Kamakshi Amman temple in Kancheepuram, Nainar stated he had no knowledge of such discussions. Kancheepuram, May 1: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu President Nainar Nagendran on Wednesday dismissed speculation regarding a possible alliance between the BJP and actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at the Kamakshi Amman temple in Kancheepuram, Nainar stated he had no knowledge of such discussions.

“I have no knowledge of any ongoing talks between the BJP and TVK,” he clarified. “I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. Today, I came here to seek the blessings of Kamakshi Amman. We can discuss further when we meet again at Fort St. George tomorrow,” he added.

When asked about actor Ajith Kumar receiving the Padma Bhushan, Nainar expressed pride in the Centre’s recognition of Tamil Nadu’s achievers. “Alongside Ajith Kumar, four eminent personalities from Tamil Nadu have been honoured with Padma awards this year. Prime Minister Modi and the BJP have always valued those who have made significant contributions to the nation. We take pride in honouring such distinguished individuals,” he said.

In response to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s recent claim that “Dravidian Model 2.0 is loading,” Nainar offered a sharp rebuttal. “With the blessings of Kanchi Kamakshi Amman, the end of the DMK regime is approaching. Though Assembly elections are a year away, the ruling party seems to have already launched its campaign. Ultimately, the people of Tamil Nadu will decide who governs,” he asserted.

When pressed for comments on the composition of the AIADMK-led NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, Nainar chose not to elaborate and exited the venue without further political remarks.

His statements come amid growing curiosity over the BJP’s future alliances in Tamil Nadu and the evolving dynamics ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.