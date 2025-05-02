Maxwell ruled of IPL due to fractured finger

Punjab Kings’ Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was on Thursday ruled out of the Indian Premier League’s remaining matches after fracturing his finger, the franchise announced.

Maxwell suffered the injury before PBKS’ rained out game against Kolkata Knight Riders in which he was dismissed for 7, continuing an underwhelming season.

“Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a finger injury. We wish him a speedy recovery,” Kings posted on their social media handle.

Maxwell was replaced by Suryansh Shedge in Wednesday night’s clash against Chennai Super Kings that PBKS won by four wickets.