South Korea’s acting President Han resigns

South Korea’s acting President Han Duck- soo said Thursday he is resigning to take on “heavier responsibility” amid expectation he will run in next month’s presidential election.

Han has emerged as a potential conservative standard bearer, and South Korean media reported he will officially launch his presidential campaign Friday.

“I have two paths ahead of me. One is completing the heavy responsibility that I handle now. The other is putting down that responsibility and taking a heavier responsibility,” Han said. “I’ve finally determined to put down my post to do what I can and what I have to help overcome the crises facing us.”

Han was appointed prime minister, the country’s No. 2 post, by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose removal from office triggered the by-election to be held June 3.