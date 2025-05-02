North Korea, Russia begin building their first road link

North Korea and Russia have begun building their first road link, the two countries announced, hailing the construction of a bridge over a border river as a major development that will further expand their booming ties.

Russia’s Tass news agency reported Wednesday that the bridge would be 1 kilometre long and its construction is expected to take 1 ½ years, and North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency said the bridge would expand cross-border travel of people, tourism and circulation of commodities.

Relations and exchange programmes between the two countries have been flourishing in recent years, with North Korea supplying ammunitions and troops to support Russia’s war against Ukraine.

One railway bridge and air service already connect North Korea and Russia, and in June 2024, the two countries agreed to construct a bridge for automobiles over the Tumen River, which runs along North Korea’s borders with Russia and China.