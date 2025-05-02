Wildfire rages across Israel

A massive wildfire raging through Israel has triggered a national emergency in the nation, forcing the evacuation of thousands and casting dense plumes of smoke over Jerusalem.

Authorities have described the blaze as one of the most severe in the nation’s history, erupting on Wednesday — coinciding with Israel’s Memorial Day for fallen soldiers — and spreading swiftly due to strong winds and parched conditions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sounded the alarm, warning that the fast-advancing fire could reach Jerusalem itself.

“This is a national emergency, not just a local one,” he said.

Emphasising the urgency, Netanyahu added, “The priority right now is defending Jerusalem,” and called for additional fire engines and the creation of firebreaks.