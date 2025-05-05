Over 22 Lakh Students Appear for NEET Exam Across India on Sunday

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was conducted across the country with over 22 lakh students participating in the exam.

The examination was held in 5,453 centres across more than 500 cities nationwide. In Tamil Nadu alone, around 1.5 lakh students appeared for the exam, while 21,960 candidates wrote the exam at 44 centres in Chennai.

In Chennai, many students, including girls, were seen waiting in long queues to enter the exam centres. Strict security measures were in place, with police officers screening students using metal detectors before allowing them in.

NEET is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses such as MBBS and BDS. Today’s exam commenced at 2:00 PM and concluded at 5:20 PM.

The massive turnout reflects the growing interest among students to pursue careers in the medical field.