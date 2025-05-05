Stalin Highlights ‘Muthalvarin Mugavari’ as First Step in Accessible Governance

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has praised the ‘Muthalvarin Mugavari’ (Chief Minister’s Address) initiative as a key step in delivering accessible and responsive governance under the Dravidian Model. In a post on X, he emphasized that the scheme is directly overseen by him and led by IAS officer Amudha, aiming to address citizens’ grievances effectively.

The CM described the initiative as one that truly listens to the people, resolves their issues, and stands as the “first step towards progress.” He urged the public to make full use of the scheme, which reflects the state government’s commitment to transparency and people-centric administration.

The initiative is part of Stalin’s larger governance model that promises inclusivity, accessibility, and proactive redressal of public concerns.