Chennai Sees Surprise Showers on First Day of Agni Nakshatram

Chennai experienced a sudden downpour on Sunday evening, bringing welcome relief from the intense heat on the first day of Agni Nakshatram, the peak summer spell in Tamil Nadu. Areas like T. Nagar, Anna Nagar, and Porur saw sharp showers that lasted about 30 minutes, cooling the city down significantly.

“The rain was unexpected but refreshing,” said Suresh, a resident of Nungambakkam. “It brought instant relief after a sweltering afternoon.”

Meteorologists attributed the rain to convective activity caused by moisture from the Bay of Bengal. While temperatures are expected to rise again, for now, the city enjoys a brief break from the summer heat.