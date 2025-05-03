Kathiri Veyyil begins tomorrow: Essential tips to beat the heat

As Kathiri Veyyil—the intense pre-monsoon heatwave—begins tomorrow, it’s time for Chennai residents to prepare for the sweltering days ahead. The scorching heat can be relentless, but with a few simple steps, you can keep yourself cool and comfortable. Here are some tips from the locals to help you manage the heat.

First and foremost, staying hydrated is key. “Water is life. In this heat, we must carry water bottles wherever we go,” says Lakshmi, a homemaker from Mylapore. It’s important to drink plenty of water throughout the day, and adding lime or mint to it can help refresh and energize you. Keeping a water bottle handy, especially while commuting, will help you stay ahead of dehydration.

Clothing plays a significant role in beating the heat. “I always wear cotton saris or loose shirts. Light fabrics help me breathe better,” shares Ravi, a shopkeeper in T. Nagar. Cotton, linen, and other breathable fabrics are ideal during this season. Opt for loose-fitting attire to allow air circulation and avoid tight clothes that can trap heat.

Skin protection is another must during Kathiri Veyyil. “Sunburn is no joke! I make sure to put on sunscreen every time I step out,” says Shanthini, a teacher from Adyar. Apply a high-SPF sunscreen, wear sunglasses, and consider carrying a wide-brimmed hat or cap for extra protection against UV rays. It’s crucial to shield your skin from the harsh sun, especially during midday when the sun is at its hottest.