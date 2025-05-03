DMK General Council to Convene in Madurai 1 June 

Chennai, May 3:

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has officially announced that its General Council meeting will be held in Madurai on June 1, 2025. The announcement was made following a high-level meeting of the party’s district secretaries, presided over by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin in Chennai.

During the meeting, senior leaders and district secretaries discussed key strategies in preparation for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for next year. As part of the resolutions passed, the party decided to conduct massive public meetings across the state to strengthen grassroots engagement and showcase the achievements of the DMK government.

A total of 1,244 public meetings will be organized across Tamil Nadu under the theme “Nadu Potrum Naangandu, Thodaraattum Ithu Pallandu” (A nation praises four years, may this continue for generations). These events aim to highlight the government’s initiatives and reinforce its position ahead of the 2026 polls.

The DMK leadership also expressed strong criticism of the BJP-led Union Government, particularly condemning the misuse of central investigation agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI for political vendetta. A resolution denouncing these tactics was passed during the meeting.