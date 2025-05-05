EPS Slams DMK Over Unfulfilled NEET Promise

Chennai: AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami has criticized the DMK for failing to abolish NEET despite promising to do so before coming to power. He questioned the silence on their earlier claims of having a “secret plan” and blamed the party’s false assurances for the tragic suicides of 21 students.

Reacting to the reported suicide of a student near Melmaruvathur on NEET day, EPS said the incident was shocking and highlighted the emotional toll of the exam. He reminded that DMK gained power and 39 MPs in Parliament by promising to scrap NEET and warned that people would respond in 2026.

He further accused the DMK of using students’ emotions for electoral gain and failing to act once in power. “Even now, does your conscience not trouble you?” he asked, calling for justice for the students who lost their lives due to fear and pressure surrounding the exam.