“What You Desire Will Happen”: Rajnath Singh’s Big Hint Amid Tension With Pak

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said it is his responsibility to work with the armed forces and give a “befitting reply” to those who cast an evil eye on India.
The comments came amid the tension with Pakistan following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists.
India has said the terrorists have cross-border linkages.
“I want to assure you that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, what you desire will certainly happen,” the Defence Minister said.
It is my responsibility to give a befitting reply, by working with the armed forces, to those who cast an evil eye on our country,” Rajnath Singh said.