Netanyahu Vows Multiple Strikes After Houthis Missile Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed multiple retaliatory strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels after a missile launched by the Iran-backed group landed near Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday.

In a video message posted shortly after the attack, Netanuahu said, “We operated against them in the past and we will operate in the future”. “It’s not ‘bang â€” that’s it, but there will be bangs,” the Prime Minister affirmed.

The Houthis, who have recently escalated missile attacks on Israel in what they claim is a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, launched a missile that landed near Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s main international gateway, sending a plume of smoke into the air and sparking panic among passengers. Some reports suggested the possibility of multiple injuries in the incident.