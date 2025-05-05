Retired IAS Officer Sagayam will be provided protection: DGP

Retired IAS officer U. Sagayam, known for his integrity and fearless service, has come under the spotlight once again as a key witness in the infamous Tamil Nadu granite scam. Having served as District Collector in Namakkal and Madurai, and held senior positions across several Tamil Nadu government departments, Sagayam was earlier appointed as Legal Commissioner by the High Court to investigate large-scale corruption in granite quarrying operations.

However, in a recent development, Sagayam did not appear before the Madurai court for the ongoing case proceedings. In a letter addressed to the government counsel, he stated that his personal security had been withdrawn by the Tamil Nadu government, and he now faces serious threats to his life. This, he said, was the reason for his absence in court.

The matter triggered public concern and widespread media attention. Responding to the issue, Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal assured that the retired IAS officer will be provided adequate police protection. He stated that the state police would ensure Sagayam’s safety so he can testify before the court without any fear or intimidation.

The case, linked to allegations of massive illegal granite mining in Tamil Nadu, remains one of the most high-profile corruption cases in the state, and Sagayam’s testimony is considered crucial to the investigation.