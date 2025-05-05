Modi meets Air Chief Marshal amid rising tensions with Pak over Pahalgam attack

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Sunday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid escalating tensions with Pakistan in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month, which killed 26 people.

PM Modi has been meeting the chiefs of the three armed forces to take stock of India’s possible military action against Pakistan in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

On April 26, PM Modi held an important meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan and other armed forces chiefs. In this one-and-a-half-hour meeting, PM Modi gave a “free hand” to the armed forces to take action against