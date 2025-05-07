Operation Sindoor: Over 80 Terrorists Eliminated in Indian Strikes on Pakistan and PoK Camps

In a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 civilian lives, the Indian Armed Forces launched “Operation Sindoor” in the early hours of May 7, 2025. The operation targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), resulting in the elimination of over 80 militants affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to senior security officials, the most significant strikes occurred in Bahawalpur and Muridke, known strongholds of JeM and LeT respectively. In Bahawalpur, approximately 25–30 terrorists were neutralized at a major JeM facility. Similarly, in Muridke, the LeT’s ideological headquarters, Masjid wa Markaz Taiba, was targeted, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 25–30 militants.

The operation employed precision-guided munitions, including SCALP missiles and AASM Hammer bombs, delivered by Rafale fighter jets. These strikes were designed to minimize collateral damage while effectively dismantling terrorist launch pads, training camps, and radicalization centers.

India’s Ministry of Defence emphasized that the operation was a focused and non-escalatory measure aimed at neutralizing imminent threats from terrorist organizations operating across the border. The ministry also noted that no Pakistani military installations were targeted during the strikes.

In retaliation, Pakistan reported civilian casualties and condemned the strikes as an “act of war.” The Pakistani military claimed to have shot down several Indian aircraft and vowed a strong response.