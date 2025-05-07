Air Travel Disrupted Across Northern India Following Operation Sindoor



In the wake of India’s precision strikes—dubbed Operation Sindoor—on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, air travel across northern India has been significantly disrupted. Major airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Air India Express, have issued advisories, canceling or diverting flights to ensure passenger safety amid heightened security concerns.

Airports in key northern cities such as Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jodhpur, Bhuj, Jamnagar, and Rajkot have been temporarily closed or are operating with limited services. Air India announced the cancellation of all flights to and from these locations until at least 12 noon on May 7, with some international flights being rerouted to Delhi.

IndiGo has also canceled flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Bikaner, Jodhpur, and Dharamshala, citing changing airspace conditions. The airline is offering passengers options to reschedule or claim refunds.

SpiceJet reported that airports in Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar are closed until further notice, affecting all departures and arrivals. Passengers are advised to check their flight status before traveling.

The closure of these airports and the cancellation of flights have impacted hundreds of travelers. Passengers are urged to stay updated through official airline channels and to plan their journeys accordingly.