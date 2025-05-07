Indian Army Declares ‘Justice is Served’ After Striking Terror Bases in Pakistan

In the early hours of Wednesday,the Indian Armed Forces executed “Operation Sindoor,” targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This action was a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack in April, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen.

The Indian Army announced the successful strikes on social media, stating, “Justice is served,” emphasizing that the operations were focused on dismantling terrorist networks responsible for cross-border attacks.

According to official statements, the strikes were precise and non-escalatory, deliberately avoiding Pakistani military facilities and civilian areas. The targeted sites were associated with terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Pakistan condemned the strikes, reporting civilian casualties and labeling the action as an “act of war.” In retaliation, Pakistan claimed to have shot down Indian fighter jets and vowed a strong response.

The international community, including the United Nations and the United States, has expressed concern over the escalating tensions and urged both nations to exercise restraint and seek diplomatic solutions.