Global Leaders Urge Restraint Following India’s Strikes on Terror Camps in Pakistan

In the early hours of Wednesday, India launched “Operation Sindoor,” targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This action was in response to the Pahalgam attack in April, which resulted in the deaths of 28 civilians. The Indian Defense Ministry described the strikes as “precision” operations against terrorist infrastructure, specifically targeting groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Pakistan reported that the missile attacks resulted in at least nine civilian deaths and 38 injuries. In retaliation, Pakistan claimed to have shot down five Indian fighter jets and destroyed an Indian brigade headquarters. The escalating conflict has led to increased military activity along the Line of Control and raised concerns about regional stability.

International Reactions

The international community has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

United States: President Donald Trump described the situation as “a shame” and expressed hope for a swift resolution. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the U.S. is closely monitoring the developments and emphasized the importance of a peaceful resolution.

United Nations: Secretary-General António Guterres called for maximum military restraint from both India and Pakistan, emphasizing that the world cannot afford a military confrontation between the two nations.

United Arab Emirates: The UAE urged both countries to exercise restraint and de-escalate tensions, highlighting diplomacy and dialogue as the most effective means of resolving such crises.

China: The Chinese government expressed hope that India and Pakistan would resolve their issues through dialogue and maintain regional peace and stability.

Bangladesh: Bangladesh supported India’s right to respond to attacks on its sovereignty, stating that India has all legal and internationally accepted rights to take such actions.

Russia: The Russian Foreign Ministry called on both parties to avoid escalation and settle existing problems through political and diplomatic means, while also emphasizing the need for decisive action against terrorism.