CM Stalin announces solidarity march to honour armed forces today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a solidarity march in Chennai to honor the bravery and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces amid escalating tensions with Pakistan. The march is scheduled to commence at 5 p.m. ttoday from the Office of the Director General of Police and will conclude at the war memorial on Marina Beach.

In his statement, CM Stalin emphasized the importance of national unity during this critical time. He stated, “This is a crucial moment to express our unwavering support for the Indian Army, which has bravely defended the nation against cross-border terrorism and incursions.”

The march will feature participation from former armed forces personnel, state ministers, students, and members of the public.