Security tightened at Tirumala temple in view of rising India-Pak tensions

Authorities have tightened security at Sri Venkateswara temple atop Tirumala hills near here in the wake of tension on the India-Pakistan border.

Police and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages the affairs of the hill shrine, have stepped up security as a precautionary measure.

Tirupati district Superintendent of Police Harshvardhan Raju held a meeting with the district officials.

The Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS), an elite anti-terror commando unit responsible for providing security at Tirumala, along with other security personnel, conducted checks around the temple. Officials said a tight vigil was being maintained in the temple premises.