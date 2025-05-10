India destroys terrorist launchpads close To LoC: Army

The Indian Army has destroyed multiple terrorist launchpads located near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The targeted strikes came in response to a wave of drone attacks and cross-border escalations initiated by Pakistan in recent days, the Ministry of Defence confirmed on Saturday.

The Army shared video footage of the precision strikes conducted on Friday. The targeted sites had long been under surveillance for their role in enabling infiltration and planning terror attacks against civilians and security forces in India.

The Indian Army’s swift and decisive action has dealt a significant blow to terrorist infrastructure and capabilities,” the Army said in a statement.

The military response follows a series of attempted drone strikes by Pakistan across cities in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, the drones, identified as Turkish-origin Byker YIHA III kamikaze drones, were launched with high-explosive payloads aimed at inflicting civilian casualties in densely populated urban zones, including Amritsar.

India’s integrated Air Defence (AAD) grid neutralised the drones mid-air within seconds of crossing into Indian airspace.

Colonel Qureshi confirmed that the Pakistan military had launched a high-speed missile at an Indian air base in Punjab at approximately 1:40 AM on May 9. Simultaneously, Pakistani jets and loitering munitions targeted military facilities in Srinagar, Avantipura, and Udhampur.

India confirmed that 26 locations were targeted by Pakistani drones, missiles, loitering munitions, and airstrikes in the early hours of Saturday, while firmly rejecting Pakistani claims of major damage to its military infrastructure.