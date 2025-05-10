India’s approach is measured, responsible: Jaishankar

India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday after talking to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The phone conversation between Jaishankar and Rubio came as Indian and Pakistani militaries targeted each other’s installations, escalating the already serious confrontations.

“Had a conversation with US @SecRubio this morning. India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

The US State Department said Rubio emphasised that both sides need to identify methods to de-escalate and re-establish direct communication to avoid miscalculation.

“He further proposed US support in facilitating productive discussions to avert future disputes,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh carried out a comprehensive review of the national security scenario with the top military leadership, a day after Pakistan’s attempts to target Indian military installations were repelled.

Every aspect of the evolving security situation was discussed in the meeting, it is learnt.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.