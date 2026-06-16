SL pulls off chaotic superover win over India A

Dambulla, June 16:

Sri Lanka A finally found a way to get over the line against India A following a Super Over in an emotionally charged tri-series game here on Monday.

Tempers flared after Kugathas Mathulan, the Sri Lanka pacer with a slingy action, was able to keep calm under pressure and defend 16 runs against the destructive Indian duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge.

Physical contact too happened as Sooryavanshi was seen pushing a Sri Lankan player following the dramatic finish.

It was surprising that Sooryavanshi did not face the first ball of the Super Over.

In regulation time, left-arm pacer Arshad Khan bowled a yorker filled final over to take the game into the Super Over after Sadeera Samarawickrame’s sublime 91 to put Sri Lanka A on the cusp of victory.

Arshad, who played for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, conceded just four runs in the final over in which the hosts needed only five runs.

Post the tie result, confusion prevailed over the outcome of the game with India A captain Tilak Varma pushing the umpires to carry on with the game via a Super Over.

After due deliberation, the umpires had a change of heart and decided to take the game into a Super Over.

However, the Super Over bowled by Arshad turned out to be expensive as he leaked 16 runs including a wide and no ball.

Mathulan was able to keep calm under pressure and defend successfully against the destructive Indian duo, which managed only nine.Earlier, Sooryavanshi (21 off 14) once again got out after a flying start but spin bowling all-rounders Suryansh Shedge 72 off 66 and Vipraj Nigam (51 off 49) hit timely fifties to take the visitors to 265.

Sri Lanka A, who had gifted India A the game with a late batting collapse in the series opener, learned from that outing to take the game deep.It was India A’s second loss in the competition, having also gone down against Afghanistan A.