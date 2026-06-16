Nivetha Pethuraj: I had decided to quit cinema in 2023

Well known Tamil actress Nivetha Pethuraj, whose performance in legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao’s recent Telugu film ‘Sing Geetham’ has come in for praise, has now disclosed that she had contemplated quitting films in 2023.

Participating in a Thanksgiving meet organised by the film’s makers, Nivetha Pethuraj began her speech by saying, “In 2023, I decided to quit cinema. And I realised life takes you in all the wrong decisions and wrong paths just so you can land in a Singeetham Srinivas Rao’s golden blockbuster.”

Thanking producer Nag Ashwin for bringing her “back to life, basically”, the actress said, “If it wasn’t for Nag, I wouldn’t be here. I would have just been in some Himalayas or something, just meditating. I wanted to choose a different life, but I’m back at it again. With a great bang, I believe. So, thank you so much.”