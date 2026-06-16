Uruguay held by Saudi in WC Thriller

New York, June 16:

Saudi Arabia produced a spirited performance to hold Uruguay to a 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup Group H clash.

Defying expectations, Saudi Arabia took the lead just before halftime through defender Abdulelah Al-Amri, who capitalised on a defensive lapse to put his side ahead.

Uruguay, guided by coach Marcelo Bielsa, dominated possession and created several chances but struggled to break down a disciplined Saudi defence for much of the match. Their persistence paid off in the 80th minute when Maxi Araújo struck the equaliser, ensuring the South American side salvaged a point.

Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais was instrumental in the result, producing a series of crucial saves to deny Uruguay a late winner.

The result leaves Group H finely balanced, with both teams earning a point in their opening match and the race for knockout qualification wide open.