‘Pak’s claim of destroying India’s S-400 false’

Pakistan’s claim that its hypersonic missiles fired from JF-17 fighter jets destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system in Adampur is “false”, an Indian military official said on Saturday.

Pakistan’s state-run PTV earlier reported that Pakistan Air Force’s hypersonic missiles destroyed the S-400 system in Adampur.

China’s Xinhua news agency also said Pakistan JF-17 Thunder jet destroyed India’s S-400 air defense system in India’s Punjab, according to Chinese news outlet Global Times.

These reports are false, the spokesperson of the Indian Air Force said.

Meanwhile, China “strongly” urged India and Pakistan to exercise calm and restraint and return to the track of peaceful settlement.

China is closely following the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan and is deeply concerned about the escalation, a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry here.

“We strongly urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, exercise calm and restraint, return to the track of political settlement through peaceful means, and refrain from any action that could further escalate tensions,” the statement issued by the spokesperson of the ministry said.