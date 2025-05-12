PM Modi to Address Nation at 8 PM Following India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8 PM today, following the recent de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan. The address comes in the wake of a significant ceasefire agreement reached by both nations after a week of heightened military activity.

The tensions flared after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror infrastructure sites located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir. The operation reportedly resulted in the elimination of over 100 terrorists.

The ceasefire deal, brokered through diplomatic backchannels, marked a turning point in the standoff, as both nations agreed to halt all military actions across land, air, and sea.

PM Modi’s address is expected to touch upon the outcomes of Operation Sindoor, the terms of the ceasefire, and the path forward for national security and regional stability. Citizens across the country are keenly anticipating the speech, which may also reflect India’s strategic stance in the wake of the conflict.