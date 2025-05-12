Tenders floated for the procurement of 100 mini buses by MTC in Chennai

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), which has been operating mini buses across Chennai since 2013, is set to expand its fleet significantly with the procurement of 100 new mini buses. This move comes under the Tamil Nadu government’s new comprehensive minibus scheme, set to come into effect from June 15.

Currently, Chennai has 146 mini buses in operation, with 22 of them running exclusively to serve metro rail commuters. To meet growing demand and improve last-mile connectivity, MTC has floated a tender to purchase 100 additional mini buses.

The new buses, which will be acquired at a cost of Rs 34 crore, are expected to come equipped with modern features such as GPS tracking systems, panic buttons for passenger safety, and parking cameras. These enhancements aim to improve safety, efficiency, and overall commuting experience for the public.

This initiative reflects the state’s commitment to strengthening public transport infrastructure in urban areas, offering better connectivity and convenience to daily commuters.