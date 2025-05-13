IIT-M’s new B.Tech program with AI

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) is set to make its students global leaders in Artificial Intelligence (AI) through its B.Tech in AI program, with admissions for the second batch starting in the 2025-26 academic year. The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) is set to make its students global leaders in Artificial Intelligence (AI) through its B.Tech in AI program, with admissions for the second batch starting in the 2025-26 academic year.

This undergraduate degree, offered by the NIRF No.1-ranked institute, aims to equip students with essential skills and knowledge in AI and Data Analytics. Students who have cleared JEE (Advanced) can choose this program in the upcoming JOSSA Counselling.

The B.Tech in AI program, under the Wadhwani School of Data Science and AI, will admit 50 students through JEE. The course code for this program is 412L: Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics. The institute plans to establish itself as a global leader in AI education, advising the government and policymakers on AI-related matters.

IIT-M Director, Prof. V. Kamakoti, highlighted the growing importance of AI and Data Analytics, noting that the course curriculum is designed to meet the needs of both industry and research communities. “Many interesting challenges are in front of us, and I am sure students will benefit immensely from pursuing this course and shape their prosperous future,” he said.

The B.Tech program offers academic flexibility, allowing students to choose from a wide range of electives, both within the department and beyond. Students can explore areas such as Speech and Language Technology, Computer Vision, Control and Detection Applications, and Time-Series Analysis, among others.

The program focuses on real-world applications of AI and data analytics, fostering innovation and impact across various domains. It also emphasizes fairness and responsible AI, ensuring ethical and equitable deployment of AI technologies.

The core curriculum includes foundational subjects like linear algebra and calculus, along with specialized courses in machine learning, deep learning, generative AI, reinforcement learning, and foundation models. This comprehensive approach equips students with a solid foundation to address challenges in the AI field.