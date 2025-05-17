Neeraj Chopra finishes second despite a 90.23m throw

Doha, May 17: Neeraj Chopra, Julian Weber, and Anderson Peters formed a star-studded trio in the men’s javelin final, and they did not disappoint.
Neeraj delivered a strong final throw of 88.20m, but it was Julian Weber who stole the show with a sensational 91.06m effort in the last round, overtaking the Indian ace to claim victory and register the world-leading mark.
Earlier, the Indian double Olympic medallist crossed the 90m mark with a throw of 90.23m. However, Weber defeated the Indian star with a sensational final throw.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday credited his relentless dedication, discipline and passion for the success.
Modi said, “A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud.”