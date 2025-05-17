Neeraj Chopra finishes second despite a 90.23m throw

Doha, May 17: Neeraj Chopra, Julian Weber, and Anderson Peters formed a star-studded trio in the men’s javelin final, and they did not disappoint. Doha, May 17: Neeraj Chopra, Julian Weber, and Anderson Peters formed a star-studded trio in the men’s javelin final, and they did not disappoint.

Neeraj delivered a strong final throw of 88.20m, but it was Julian Weber who stole the show with a sensational 91.06m effort in the last round, overtaking the Indian ace to claim victory and register the world-leading mark.

Earlier, the Indian double Olympic medallist crossed the 90m mark with a throw of 90.23m. However, Weber defeated the Indian star with a sensational final throw.