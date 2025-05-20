GeM has given digital boost to transparent governance: PM Modi

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) shared on X social media platform an article written on the GeM platform by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

“The government’s push for transparent governance gets a digital boost. @GeM_India is opening doors for the marginalised, cutting red tape and ensuring massive savings. A detailed take on the GeM platform by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, an insightful read!” according to the PMO.

Piyush Goyal said that the GeM portal has eliminated entry barriers, weeded out corruption, empowered and uplifted marginalised sections, especially in small towns, and enabled massive savings of taxpayers’ money.