Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

Washington, May 20: United States’ former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, the Democrat’s office announced on Sunday. Washington, May 20: United States’ former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, the Democrat’s office announced on Sunday.

The press statement said the Democratic leader was diagnosed with the disease after he experienced urinary symptoms, and a prostate nodule was found. Now, the Biden family was reviewing options for possible treatment plans.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement said.

The 82-year-old leader’s son, Beau Biden, also died of cancer in 2015. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished a quick and full recovery to former US President Joe Biden.