Trump’s tariff onslaught casts shadow over European economy

US President Donald Trump’s tariff offensive has led European officials to cut back their growth forecasts for this year and next — even in a best-case scenario in which the highest rates on most goods could be negotiated away.

The forecast for this year for the 20 countries that use the euro currency was cut to 0.9 per cent from the previous forecast in November of 1.3 per cent, the European Union’s executive commission said Monday in its regular spring forecast.

The forecast for 2026 was cut to 1.4 per cent from 1.6 per cent.

One reason for the lower growth estimate was the stagnating economy in Germany, where growth is expected to be zero this year after two years of shrinking output.