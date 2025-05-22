TNCC chief criticizes AIADMK-BJP alliance as opportunistic

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K. Selvaperunthagai has condemned the renewed alliance between the AIADMK and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), labeling it as opportunistic and lacking ideological consistency.

Speaking at an event commemorating the 34th memorial day of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Selvaperunthagai questioned the AIADMK’s decision to align with the BJP, a party that had previously labeled former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as corrupt and convicted. He stated, “After Jayalalithaa’s demise, did the Congress party ever utter a word disparaging against her? No. But how are they (AIADMK) forging an alliance with a party that called her an accused, corrupt, convict, and imprisoned person? That is opportunism.”

Defending the integrity of the INDIA bloc, led by the ruling DMK, Selvaperunthagai asserted that their alliance is grounded in shared ideological values and is “strong like an iron fort.” He urged the media not to be swayed by statements from opposition parties, emphasizing the stability and commitment of their coalition.

The TNCC chief’s remarks come amid ongoing political realignments in Tamil Nadu, as parties prepare for upcoming elections. His comments highlight the Congress party’s stance on maintaining ideological consistency and criticizing alliances formed for political expediency.