Nawabzada’s special address at UN Forum :

Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince of Arcot, delivered the keynote address at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok on the occasion of the UNESCO World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, yesterday.

The international forum, themed “The Human Mosaic – Celebrating Cultures, Building Peace,” was facilitated by the Sustainable Development Council India led by Dr. Datchanamoorthy Ramu and Gokul Nath, as well as by Youth for Human Rights International, USA, led by its President, Dr. Mary Shuttleworth. The conference was attended by diplomats from nations across the globe.

Representing the House of Arcot, Nawabzada highlighted India’s cultural legacy and the power of heritage in promoting unity and global peace. His keynote address was warmly received by an international audience, reaffirming India’s role in fostering intercultural dialogue