Man regains vision after 6 years at Rajan Eye Care 

Joseph, a 38-year-old government employee from Tiruvallur, had been battling complete vision loss due to VKH Syndrome, a rare autoimmune eye disease. After years of unsuccessful treatments, he turned to Rajan Eye Care Hospital in T. Nagar, Chennai.

Under the expert care of Dr. Mohan Rajan, Joseph underwent complex cataract and retinal surgeries in both eyes. Miraculously, he regained 70% of his vision—restoring his independence and quality of life. The life-changing treatment was provided at a subsidised cost, reflecting the hospital’s commitment to accessible, quality eye care.