CM leaves for Delhi to attend NITI Aayog meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has departed for New Delhi to participate in the 10th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog, scheduled for Saturday, May 24, 2025.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to discuss national policy and development strategies.

Accompanying the Chief Minister are his secretaries Muruganantham and Shanmugam, personal assistant Dinesh Kumar, and two security officers. The delegation includes Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu, Additional Chief Secretary M. Ram Sharma, and Members of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran, Jagathrakshakan, and Kalanidhi Veerasamy.

During his visit, CM Stalin is expected to stay at the Tamil Nadu House and is likely to meet with senior IAS and IPS officers, as well as Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Reports suggest that he may also meet with Prime Minister Modi to discuss Tamil Nadu’s financial requirements.

The NITI Aayog meeting will bring together all state Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories to discuss pressing national issues and collaborative governance strategies. The agenda is expected to focus on topics such as economic development, federal cooperation, and the implementation of central government schemes at the state level .

CM Stalin’s participation underscores Tamil Nadu’s commitment to active engagement in national policy dialogues and its proactive approach to addressing state-specific concerns within the broader national framework. Following the meeting, CM Stalin is scheduled to return to Chennai on Saturday night.

Earlier Wednesday, Stalin lashed out at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami for questioning his visit to Delhi for NITI Aayog meeting.

Stalin said he was attending the meet to press Tamil Nadu’s rightful financial claims.

Taking to social media, Stalin asked, “Why does it pain EPS so much to see me raise my voice for the state?” He accused Palaniswami of hypocrisy and cowardice.

Stalin asserted that he would never compromise on Tamil Nadu’s rights and had even filed a case in the Supreme Court to secure the state’s dues.

This will be Stalin’s first NITI Aayog meeting since becoming Chief Minister in 2021.