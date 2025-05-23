Low-pressure area over over Bay of Bengal on May 27

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the formation of a low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27, 2025.

This system is anticipated to become more pronounced in the subsequent two days. While the exact path and intensity remain uncertain, there is a moderate probability of the system intensifying into a depression by May 28 .

The development of this low-pressure area is expected to influence weather patterns in the region. The IMD has issued a forecast for heavy rainfall in Odisha, particularly in districts such as Malkangiri, Koraput, and Rayagada on May 27 and 28 . Additionally, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may experience light to moderate rainfall at isolated locations until May 28 .

The formation of this low-pressure area is also expected to contribute to the advancement of the southwest monsoon over parts of South India, including the south Arabian Sea, the Maldives, and the Comorin area .

Residents in the affected regions are advised to stay informed through official weather updates and take necessary precautions as the situation develops.