Seeman questions CM’s Delhi visit amid ED raid

Seeman, the leader of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), has raised questions regarding Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent trip to New Delhi.

Seeman suggested that the visit was a response to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) raid on the state’s liquor corporation, TASMAC, and the subsequent Supreme Court order that imposed a stay on the ED’s investigation.

During a ceremony in Trichy commemorating the 1350th birth anniversary of Emperor Rajendra Chola I, Seeman criticized the central government’s interference in state matters. He questioned the necessity of legislative bodies like the Parliament and state assemblies if the judiciary is perceived to have the final say on all decisions.

Seeman also highlighted that Chief Minister Stalin had not attended the NITI Aayog meeting for three consecutive years but chose to attend this year. He implied that the timing of the visit was influenced by the ED’s actions and the Supreme Court’s intervention in the TASMAC case.

The NTK leader’s comments reflect ongoing tensions between state and central authorities, particularly concerning the autonomy of state governments and the role of central agencies like the ED.