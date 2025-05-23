Pakistan army, LeT plotting sneak Attacks

Pakistan lies that it is a victim of terrorism and does not sponsor extremism in India stood exposed this week when reports emerged on Saturday, revealing that the Pakistan Army personnel along with top Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commanders made unsettling visit to the Line of Control (LoC). The New York Times report claimed that the military officials from across the border were spotted in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) with LeT terrorists. They allegedly scoped out new routes for sending jihadists into Indian territory. The development has raised eyebrows, with security experts linking it to the rise in underground tunnel networks built to bypass traditional border security. The Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) are investigating the report of hidden tunnels extending beneath the LoC – possibly designed to ferry terrorists and even soldiers unnoticed. If the report is true, this tactic is not new but the frequency of such inputs are rising. A Hindustan Times Report in April hinted that such operations could be a part of larger military strategies. With a disturbing number of tunnels discovered over the past few years in regions such as Kathua and Sambha, the potential for another wave of infiltration is undeniable. These tunnels are not only used for terrorists, ex-servicemen from Pakistan are allegedly positioned near the border to facilitate their operations and act as first responders in case of conflict. The timing of these revelations could not be more critical. Just days after the deadly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor against Pakistani terror infrastructures on May 7. The operation targeted nine terrorists hideouts linked to the Hizbul Mujahideen, the LeT and the Jaish-e-Mohammad. Pakistan swiftly retaliated the attack and began cross-border shelling. It attempted missile and drone attacks. But India responded with force, damaging Pakistan’s radar infrastructure and airbases – sign