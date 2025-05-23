Another record by Root

London, May 23: Joe Root is playing for England in the four-day Test against Zimbabwe currently underway at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, and during the third session of the opening day’s play, he entered his name in the history books by becoming the fastest batter in the world to score 13,000 runs in Test cricket. The ongoing match in Nottingham is Root’s 153rd Test for England. London, May 23:

Root needed 28 runs against Zimbabwe to complete 13,000 runs in Tests, and he achieved the objective by taking a single on the first ball of the 80th over of England’s first innings bowled by Victor Nyauchi on Thursday.

Root broke Jacques Kallis’ record, who, during his playing days, completed 13,000 Test runs in his 159th match.