Ishan shines as SRH beats RCB by 42 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squandered a golden chance to finish inside the top two of the IPL 2025 points table, going down to Ishan Kishan-fuelled Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs in Lucknow on Friday.

As a result of this heavy defeat, Royal Challengers (17 points) have slid down to third on the table behind Gujarat Titans (18) and Punjab Kings (17). The Net Run Rate (NRR) also took a significant beating.

Once they were asked to chase an imposing 232, which the SRH set after Kishan made a stunning unbeaten 94 off 48 balls, RCB required some calculated assault on the target. They mounted it through Phil Salt (62 off 32), Virat Kohli (43 off 25) and Jitesh Sharma (24 off 15), but could only amass 189 before getting bundled out, and it was RCB’s first defeat away from home this season.

Kishan, POTM, said: When you get to bat first and both openers are looking in good touch, it’s your job to keep the momentum going. The moment I saw Abhishek and Head starting the game like that, I just knew it’s a very good wicket and we have to go over 200 at least. Your approach changes when wickets are falling, but you try to keep the momentum going. For that you need to play some good shots. You get that confidence when you bat well in the practice sessions. I was just thinking of playing good shots. One side was very big and there were gaps. Not so happy with the performance overall. We could’ve done much better overall. I could’ve done much more for my team. It’s a game of learning. These things happen. You just have to keep believing in yourself and keep working hard.

Cummins, SRH captain: Little bit too late this season but good allround effort with both bat and ball. Now that Nitish is back bowling, does feel like we’ve a genuine sixth bowler. Abhishek’s always telling me that he’s a good option and I should use him. So much power for someone who’s not as tall as some others (talking about Kishan). We actually misread the wicket. Thought it might have been a 170 wicket, and then all the batters came back and said it’s a really good wicket and to keep going. He’s been great (Malinga). Wherever you bowl him, he’s taken wickets. He’s got plenty of tools – the fast yorker and the great dipping slower ball. Has been a find this season.

Jitesh Sharma, RCB captain: I think 20-30 runs were extra, I don’t have any answers (how RCB lost from that situation.) We were rusty and I think intensity wasn’t there, but it’s good to lose this game. I was upset because I got out, I wasn’t in that zone to meet Tim David who was injured. I think losing this game was good, the positive things are that we are batting well. After this loss I think it’s good to get this setback, we will bounce back in a good way in the upcoming games.

