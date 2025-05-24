NITI Aayog’s meeting begins under PM chairmanship

NITI Aayog’s 10th Governing Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, began here on Saturday.

The theme of the Governing Council meeting is ‘Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat@2047’.

The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all State Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union Ministers. Prime Minister Modi is the chairman of NITI Aayog.

It is the first major meeting of the Prime Minister with Chief Ministers of all States and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories after Operation Sindoor.

Generally, the full council meeting happens every year, and last year, it was held on July 27.

The first meeting of the council took place on February 8, 2015.