Depression forms over Arabian Sea

A well-marked low-pressure system over the east-central Arabian Sea has developed into a depression, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As of May 24, 2025, the depression is centered about 40 kilometers northwest of Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, and is expected to move eastward. The system is likely to make landfall between Ratnagiri and Dapoli later in the day.

This weather development is already impacting several states across western and southern India. The Konkan and Goa regions are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 24 and 25. Isolated locations may even experience extremely heavy showers, prompting alerts from local authorities.

In Kerala and Mahe, light to moderate rainfall is forecast across most areas, with isolated pockets likely to receive heavy downpours from May 24 to 26. Coastal Karnataka is also bracing for heavy rainfall through May 27, while the north interior parts of the state may witness similar weather conditions on May 25.

Madhya Maharashtra is expected to receive significant rainfall on May 25. Meanwhile, parts of South Gujarat are likely to experience light to moderate showers between May 24 and 27, as the depression continues to influence regional weather patterns.

The IMD has also issued warnings for strong winds associated with the depression. Squally winds with speeds of 45–55 km/h, gusting up to 65 km/h, are expected over the east-central and adjoining northeast Arabian Sea. These wind conditions will also impact the coastal regions of Konkan, Goa, and South Gujarat on May 24 and 25. The wind intensity is expected to gradually decrease to 40–50 km/h, gusting up to 60 km/h, by May 26 and 27.

This development is playing a crucial role in the onset of the southwest monsoon. Meteorological experts suggest that conditions are now favorable for the monsoon to advance over Kerala and other parts of South India in the coming days.

Authorities have urged residents in the affected areas to remain alert and stay informed through official weather updates. People living in flood-prone and landslide-prone regions are advised to take precautionary measures. Fishermen, in particular, are warned against venturing into the sea during this period due to rough weather and turbulent sea conditions.

Due to the intensifying weather system, cyclone warning signals have been raised at nine ports across the western coastline. These include ports in Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, and Kochi. The warning signals alert maritime authorities and local administrations to prepare for potential adverse weather, urging ships and fishing vessels to remain docked or navigate with extreme caution.