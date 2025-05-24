Madras Matinee’ to hit theatres on June 6

Bringing the beauty and struggles of middle-class life to the big screen, Madras Matinee is all set to release worldwide on June 6. Produced by Madras Motion Pictures Productions and directed by Karthikeyan Mani, the film stars veteran actor Sathyaraj and the versatile Kali Venkat in lead roles.

The film had already generated considerable buzz with its first-look and title posters, and now the team has officially announced the theatrical release date. Touted to be a heartfelt drama that captures the essence of middle-class living, Madras Matinee promises to be a unique cinematic experience.

Crafted with emotional depth and relatability, the film is said to portray the daily nuances, joys, and challenges faced by the middle class with a refreshing narrative style that is expected to strike a chord with audiences of all backgrounds.

The ensemble cast also includes Roshini Hari Priyan, Shelly, Vishwa, George Maryan, Archana Chandhoke, Sunil Sukhadha, Madhumitha, Shams, Geetha Kailasam, and Banupriya, among others, adding richness and variety to the storytelling.

Cinematographer Anand G. K. has captured the visual tone of the film, while K. C. Balasarangan has composed the music. Editing is by Satheesh Kumar Samuski, and art direction is handled by Jacki. The executive production is managed by Moment Entertainment, and the film is being presented by the renowned Dream Warrior Pictures.