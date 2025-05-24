‘Karate Kids- Legends transcends time’

As Karate Kid: Legends gears up for its theatrical release, actor Ralph Macchio returns to the role that made him a household name — Daniel LaRusso. Speaking about the franchise, Macchio notes, “This story has stood the test of time.” The upcoming film brings together beloved characters and introduces a new generation, blending nostalgia with a fresh narrative.

In Karate Kid: Legends, Macchio joins forces with Jackie Chan’s iconic character Mr. Han. Together, they train Mr. Han’s relative, Li Fong, in a unique blend of karate and kung fu for a major martial arts competition in New York City. “Being part of this series again is both a tribute to the past and a way to move the story forward,” Macchio shares. “I’ve always taken great care in preserving this franchise and this character. The spirit of the original film still resonates across generations.”

On working with Jackie Chan, Macchio says, “Collaborating with Jackie is a learning experience in itself. I deeply respect him as an artist. His commitment to every scene, especially in martial arts and comedy, is extraordinary. Whenever he says, ‘This is how we should do it,’ I simply say ‘Okay!’ — there’s nothing to question.”

Macchio is also excited about welcoming newcomer Ben Wang, who plays Li Fong, calling him the next-generation Karate Kid. “His dedication, preparation, and refusal to take anything lightly — that’s what makes him the perfect choice for this role,” he says.