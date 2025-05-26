Anna University sexual assault case: Verdict on May 28

The verdict in the sexual assault case involving a student of Anna University will be delivered by the Chennai Mahila (Women’s) Court on May 28. The verdict in the sexual assault case involving a student of Anna University will be delivered by the Chennai Mahila (Women’s) Court on May 28.

The incident occurred on December 23 last year, around 8:00 PM, within the Anna University campus in Guindy, Chennai. A 19-year-old female student was reportedly sexually assaulted.

Following the complaint, the Kotturpuram Women Police arrested Gnanasekaran (37), from the same locality. Reports also emerged that at the time of the incident, Gnanasekaran made a phone call and addressed someone as “Sir,” raising further suspicions.

The case sparked widespread outrage across Tamil Nadu. On the orders of the Madras High Court, a special investigation team comprising three senior women IPS officers was formed. The team conducted a thorough probe and filed a chargesheet.

The case was heard at the Mahila Court functioning in the Allikulam Commercial Complex in Chennai. With all arguments and hearings completed, the court is set to pronounce its verdict on May 28.