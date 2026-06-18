Mobile phones banned inside Tiruchendur temple from July 1

Chennai, June 18:

Devotees will not be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the famed Tiruchendur Murugan Temple from July 1, as authorities move to strictly enforce a Madras High Court order prohibiting their use within the temple premises.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department announced that the ban, which has technically been in force since November 14, 2022, will now be implemented rigorously across all entry points to the temple, one of the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan.

According to the department, devotees entering through general queues, Rs 100 special darshan queues, as well as dedicated lines for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, will undergo thorough screening before being allowed inside the temple.

The move follows a directive from the Madras High Court banning the use of mobile phones within the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple at Tiruchendur. In order to ensure full compliance, temple authorities have intensified enforcement measures.

Devotees have been advised to leave their mobile phones safely at their accommodation or in their vehicles before visiting the temple. To facilitate this, the temple administration has set up mobile phone deposit counters at multiple locations for secure storage prior to darshan.

Officials warned that any mobile phones found during security checks will be temporarily confiscated and kept in secure lockers until devotees complete their visit.

The HR&CE Department has urged devotees to cooperate with the new measures to ensure a smooth, disciplined, and peaceful darshan experience at the temple.