Trump signs Iran peace deal 

Washington, June 18:

In a significant diplomatic development, former U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a peace agreement with Iran aimed at bringing an end to the prolonged conflict in the Middle East, according to senior U.S. officials.

The agreement, described as a multi-point memorandum of understanding, outlines steps toward a ceasefire, restoration of regional stability, and the reopening of key global trade routes, including the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. The deal is expected to ease tensions that have disrupted international oil supplies and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Officials indicated that the framework includes provisions for the gradual lifting of certain economic sanctions on Iran, alongside commitments from Tehran to scale back its nuclear ambitions and cooperate with international monitoring agencies. The agreement also proposes a phased approach to rebuilding diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

While the announcement has been welcomed by some global leaders as a move toward de-escalation, critics have raised concerns over the long-term effectiveness of the deal and whether it adequately addresses security challenges in the region. Analysts note that implementation will be crucial, with both sides expected to engage in further negotiations over the coming weeks.

The development marks a potentially transformative moment in Middle East geopolitics, though its success will depend on sustained cooperation and adherence to the agreed terms by all parties involved.